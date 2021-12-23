Pro Kabaddi 2021, Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates live score

Pro Kabaddi 2021, Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates live score: Last season, Haryana Steelers qualified for the playoffs by finishing fifth in the points table. However, he was eliminated from the competition in the Eliminator, losing 38–46 to U Mumba.

PKL Live Match Score: The sixth match of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 is to be played between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates. This is the first match of both of them this season. Patna Pirates are the three-time champions while Haryana Steelers have not won the PKL trophy once.

Patna Pirates finished 8th in the points table last season with eight wins, 13 losses and one draw. Both Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will be eager to start their campaign on a positive note.

Haryana Steelers have a reliable pair of raiders in the form of Vikas Kandola and Vinay. Rajesh Narwal and Rohit Gulia will be important all-rounders for them, while Surendra Nada and Jaideep Kuldeep could play the role of Haryana Steelers defenders.

Patna Pirates released their superstar Pradeep Narwal before the auction. This season Prashant Rai will lead the Pirates. He will have the company of Monu Goyat and K Selvamani in the raiding department. Sandeep, Neeraj Kumar and Shubham Shinde may play the role of defenders of Patna Pirates.