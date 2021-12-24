Pro Kabaddi 2021, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi live score

PKL 2021–22 Live Score: In the 7th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), U Mumba and Dabang Delhi will be played today. In this match to be held on Saturday, all eyes will be on U Mumba raider Abhishek Singh, who created a ruckus in the first match of the season.

Abhishek scored 19 points for U Mumba in the first match of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, and contributed significantly to the team’s victory by putting up 4 Super Raids. At the same time, this will also be the second match of Dabang Delhi, the team had shown a great game in the first match. Either of the two teams is going to get the first defeat today.

Where can I watch this match?

These matches can be seen on Star Sports 1 Hindi (also on HD), Star Sports 2, Star Sports First apart from Star Sports Telugu and Tamil in other languages. At the same time, you can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.