Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Dabang Delhi Becomes Champion First Time Beats Three Times Winner Patna Pirates in final

Sports

PKL 8 Final, Dabang Delhi Beats Patna Pirates becomes Champion: Dabang Delhi won the title for the first time by defeating three-time champion Patna Pirates 37-36 in the final match of PKL-8. Naveen Kumar was Delhi’s best raider this season and crossed the 200 mark.

Dabang Delhi has captured the title of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 (PKL 8). All-rounder Vijay (14 points) and raider Naveen Kumar (13 points) stunned Delhi to beat three-time champions Patna Pirates 37-36 in a thrilling final. Dabang Delhi became champions for the first time and Patna had hat-trick of titles in the third, fourth and fifth seasons.

For Patna, Sachin scored 10 and Guman Singh scored nine points but the team had to bear the brunt of a strategic mistake in the last minute. Patna’s team then ended all their substitutions in the 34th minute of the match, leaving their top three raiders Sachin, Guman and Prashant Kumar on the bench in the last six minutes.

Naveen Kumar completes 200 points

From the very beginning of the match, both the teams had a close fight. After the first three minutes, both the teams were tied with three points each, but Patna took advantage of the weakness of Delhi’s defence, to take the team all out and take a 12-9 lead. Patna team was ahead 17-15 at the time of intermission.

Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar completed his 200 raid points in the eighth season. The match remained volatile even after half time. Patna continued to collect points in the absence of top raiders in the last minutes but Naveen Kumar smashed Patna’s dream of becoming champions for the fourth time by collecting the last points.

When and who became the PKL champion?

  • Season 1- Jaipur Pink Panthers
  • Season 2- U Mumba
  • Season 3, 4 & 5- Patna Pirates
  • Season 6- Bengaluru Bulls
  • Season 7 – Bengal Warriors
  • Season 8- Dabang Delhi

In PKL Season 8, Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Sehrawat was a successful raider with 244 successful raids and 304 raid points. He scored a total of 320 points this season. He touched the Super 10 figure for the maximum 18 times in this season. On the other hand, Mohammad Chianeh of Patna Pirates was the best defender with 86 tackles (89 points).

