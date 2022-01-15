Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Results Patna Pirates Lost And Bengaluru Bulls Becomes new Table Topper After Jaipur Pink Panthers Victory

On the twenty fourth day of PKL-8, Jaipur Pink Panthers made an enormous distinction by defeating desk topper Patton Pirates. Within the second match, Bengaluru Bulls gained the highest place by successful over Gujarat.

Jaipur Pink Panthers made an enormous upset within the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Friday on the idea of 10 factors from Deepak Hooda and 9 factors from Arjun Deswal. Jaipur topped the factors desk and registered a large 38-28 win over three-time champions Patna Pirates.

Within the second match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls continued their scintillating recreation with a 46-37 win over Gujarat Giants. Captain Pawan Sehrawat, who scored 19 factors, was the hero of Bangalore’s victory. With the victory of Bulls and defeat of Patna, the title of the highest group within the factors desk has additionally modified. Bengaluru Bulls at the moment are on prime with 38 factors.

Earlier, the principle purpose for Patna’s defeat was the poor efficiency of the protection, which might accumulate solely 4 factors. However, the primary champion within the historical past of the league, Jaipur’s protection has collected 9 factors. For Patna, Monu Goyat scored seven whereas captain Prashant Rai scored six factors.

Factors desk change

That is Jaipur’s fourth win within the present season, whereas Patna has to face defeat for the second time. Bengaluru’s group has moved up the place of Patna to the highest of the desk after the win towards Gujarat. They’ve 38 factors to their title from seven wins in 10 matches. On the similar time, Patna Pirates has now slipped from the primary to the second place. The group has 34 factors from 9 matches.

With right now’s win, Jaipur’s group has moved to the fourth place within the factors desk of 12 groups. So the group of Gujarat Giants is in eleventh place. Speaking about different groups, Telugu Titans are ready for his or her first win and they’re on the final ie twelfth place within the factors desk with 10 factors from 8 matches. Dabang Delhi’s automobile has faltered a bit and they’re now on the third place after being on prime for a very long time.

Tamil Thalaivas (27) are fifth, U Mumba (25) sixth, UP Yoddha (23) seventh, Haryana Steelers (23) eighth, Bengal Warriors (22) ninth and Puneri Paltan (21) tenth. That is the situation of the remainder of the groups within the league. Nevertheless, this factors desk is after the matches held on 14 January 2022 through which additional adjustments are potential.