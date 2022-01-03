Pro Kabaddi League 2021 (PKL): Kabaddi Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Kabaddi Live Match Details, Latest News, Schedule, Teams, Points Table

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates: There are two matches in Pro Kabaddi League 2021 today i.e. on 3rd January 2022. The first match is to be played between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers from 7:30 pm in Bengaluru. The second match will be played between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates from 8:30 pm at the same venue.

The performance of Bengal Warriors so far this season has not been anything special. He has got only 2 victories in 5 matches. He has 11 points. He is at number 10 in the points table. At the same time, Jaipur Pink Panthers has won 2 in 4 matches and has to face defeat in 2. They also have 11 points, but due to the score difference, they are one place above Bengal Warriors.

Telugu Titans have played 4 matches so far, but they have not won a single match. They have drawn 2 matches and lost 2 matches. He has 8 points. Three-time champion Patna Pirates’ performance so far this season has been excellent. He has won 3 out of 4 matches. In one he had to face defeat. He has 16 points. He is at number four in the points table.