Pro Kabaddi League 2021 (PKL): Kabaddi Live Score, Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Kabaddi Live Match Details, Latest News, Schedule, Teams, Points Table

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 LIVE Updates: Today is the 5th day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Season 8. In the 13th match, the scores of Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi were tied at 24-24. That is, the second tie of this season has been seen. At the same time, in the 14th match, Bengal Warriors, who won both their matches, will face Bangalore Bulls coming with one victory and one defeat.

This season of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 has seen the second tie. Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas played a tie on the first day itself. Now the fifth day saw an exciting match between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi. The score was tied at 24-24 till the end of the game in this close fight. Naveen Kumar of Delhi became the super raider with 11 points.

Talking about the second match, while Bengal Warriors is playing as the defending champion in the season, while Bengaluru Bulls became the champion in the year 2018. Every Kabaddi fan knows how exciting the match will be when the champions team of the last two years come face to face.

The second match will be played from 8.30 am. Even today both the matches are being played at Sheraton Whitefield in Bangalore. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates of matches.

Where to watch live streaming of these matches?

You can watch the live telecast of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on various channels of Star Sports Network. Apart from this, you can also watch live streaming of the match on Hotstar. These matches can be seen on Star Sports 1 Hindi (also on HD), Star Sports 2, Star Sports First apart from Star Sports Telugu and Tamil in other languages.