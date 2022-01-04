Pro Kabaddi League 2021 (PKL): Kabaddi Live Score, Haryana Steelers Vs U Mumba, UP Yoddha Vs Tamil Thalaivas Kabaddi Live Match Details, Latest News, Schedule, Teams, Points Table

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates: Two matches are to be played on the 14th day of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 i.e. 4 January 2022. The first match is between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba. In the second match, the teams of UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas will face each other.

In the points table, U Mumba is fourth, Tamil Thalaivas sixth, UP Yoddha eighth and Haryana Steelers 10th. Haryana Steelers is dependent on the raiders. Vikas Kandola, Mitu Mahender and Rohit Gulia will have a chance to do well in front of U Mumba’s defence.

Fazal Atrachali is in Mumba’s defense, but the team’s defense has not played up to expectations. In defense, Haryana have Jaideep and Surender Nada, who have done well. Ajit Kumar and Abhishek Singh will have important responsibility for U Mumba.

Talking about the second match, Tamil Thalaivas defeated Puneri Paltan in their previous match. He played a tie against Dabang Delhi. Ajinkya Pawar is doing very well for him. Manjeet has also done well in raiding.

The defense of Tamil Thalaivas is playing very well. They will face the challenge of stopping Pardeep Narwal. Even though Pardeep Narwal has not been seen in full swing for the UP Yoddha. However, he did well in a few matches.

He got good support from Surender Gill and Rohit Tomar. The role of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar in defense will be very important. This match can be very exciting. The winning team will have a chance to move up the points table.