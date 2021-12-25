Pro Kabaddi League 2021 (PKL): Kabaddi Live Score, PAT vs UP, JAI vs HAR, PUN vs TEL Kabaddi Live Match Details, Latest News, Schedule, Teams, Points Table

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 LIVE Score, PAT vs UP, JAI vs HAR, PUN vs TEL Match Details: You can watch live telecast of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on various channels of Star Sports Network. Apart from this, you can also watch live streaming of the match on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 LIVE Updates: The 10th, 11th and 12th matches of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 will be played today. In the first match, the challenge of UP Yoddha will be in front of Patna Pirates. Puneri Paltan will face Telugu Titans in the second match. Then in the last and third match, there will be a clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers.

Patna will be full of confidence after the first win today. At the same time, UP Yoddha has come in PKL 2021-22 after losing its first match. In such a situation, the challenge of returning to the rhythm will be ahead of Pradeep Narwal’s team. Today it has to be seen what amazing dip King Pradeep Narwal does?

The second match will be played between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans. Today either of the two teams will get their first win of the season. Then in the last match of the fourth day, there will be a clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers. With Deepak Niwas and Vikash Kandola facing off as captain, both Haryana and Jaipur teams await their first win of the season.

PKL 2021-22: What are the rules of Pro Kabaddi, from super raid to bonus points, know everything here

Where to watch live streaming of these matches?

You can watch the live telecast of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on various channels of Star Sports Network. Apart from this, you can also watch live streaming of the match on Hotstar.

These matches can be seen on Star Sports 1 Hindi (also on HD), Star Sports 2, Star Sports First apart from Star Sports Telugu and Tamil in other languages. At the same time, you can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.