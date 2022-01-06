Pro Kabaddi League 2021 (PKL): Kabaddi Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Kabaddi Live Match Details, Latest News, Schedule, Teams, Points Table

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates: Two matches are to be held on the 16th day of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 i.e. on 6th January. The teams of Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas are face to face in the first match being played in Bangalore. In the second match, Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers will face each other from 8:30 pm.

The three-time champion Patna Pirates has had a great season so far. The team has won 4 out of 5 matches. The trio of team raiders Monu Goyat, Sachin and Prashant Rai remains a challenge for the opposition defenders. This trio can also do wonders against Tamil Thalaivas. All-rounder Mohammad Reza has also been seen in great rhythm this season.

The performance of Tamil Thalaivas players has also been balanced so far. The team has won 2 out of 6 and played 3 tie matches. The pair of defender Sagar and Sahil Singh is showing a better game. The responsibility of stopping the aggressive trio of Patna Pirates will be on this pair.

Bengaluru Bulls are at the second position in the points table. He has won 4 out of 6 matches. At the same time, Jaipur Pink Panthers are in 10th place. He has lost 3 out of 5 matches. With a win in this match, Bengaluru can once again take the top spot.