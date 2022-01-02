Pro Kabaddi League 2021 (PKL): Kabaddi Live Score, Puneri paltan vs bengaluru bulls, Gujarat giants vs Haryana steelers, Kabaddi Live Match Details, Latest News, Schedule, Teams, Points Table

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 LIVE Score, Puneri paltan vs bengaluru bulls, Gujarat giants vs Haryana steelers, Match Details:

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates: Gujarat Giants will face Haryana Steelers in the 28th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. Both the teams have not been able to show anything special so far. Gujarat Giants are ranked 7th and Haryana Steelers 11th in the league. In the 29th match, the last-placed Puneri Paltan will clash with the number two-ranked Bengaluru Bulls.

Gujarat Giants have 2 matches tied and the team has lost in one. He will be the biggest challenger for Haryana Steelers. Giants defender Girish Maruti is also consistently making successful tackles for the team. In the last match, he had collected 4 points through a tackle. On the other hand, Haryana has got only one win so far this season. He has lost in three matches.

Bengaluru Bulls will face Puneri Paltan in the 29th match. This season Puneri Paltan has not been able to perform consistently. The campaign of both the teams started with defeat but Bengaluru Bulls then corrected their mistakes and scored a hat-trick of victory.

PKL 2021-22 11th Day Results: Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas tied 30-30, all three matches ended in a draw

Before this, 12 matches have been played between the two teams in the history of Pro Kabaddi League. In which Puneri Paltan has won 7 matches, Pawan Sehrawat’s Bengaluru Bulls have won only 5 matches.

You can watch the live telecast of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on various channels of Star Sports Network. Apart from this, you can also watch live streaming of the match on Hotstar. These matches can be seen on Star Sports 1 Hindi (also on HD), Star Sports 2, Star Sports First apart from Star Sports Telugu and Tamil in other languages.