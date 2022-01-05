Pro Kabaddi League 2021 (PKL): Kabaddi Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans Kabaddi Live Match Details, Latest News, Schedule, Teams, Points Table

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates: There are 2 matches on the 15th day of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 i.e. 5 January 2022. The first match is being played between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants in Bangalore. The second match is to be played here at 8:30 pm between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans.

Puneri Paltan has played 5 matches so far in PKL-8. Out of this, he has won only one match, in other 4 he has to face defeat. He has only 5 points. He is at the last position i.e. 12th in the points table. Puneri Paltan have lost their last three matches.

They are in dire need of victory at the moment. Gujarat Giants have won just one match out of 5. They have lost two matches, while two matches have been tied. He currently has 13 points. He is ranked 9th in the points table. Gujarat has not been able to win in its last 4 matches.

Dabang Delhi has played 5 matches in PKL-8 so far. In this he has won three matches. Two matches are tied. He has 21 points now. He is second in the points table. Dabang Delhi’s previous match was a tie. His eyes will again be on maintaining his momentum.

Telugu Titans on the other hand have played 5 matches. She has not won a single match so far this season. They have lost 3 matches and tied 2 matches. He is at 11th position in the points table with 9 points.