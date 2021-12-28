Pro Kabaddi League 2021 (PKL): Kabaddi Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, Kabaddi Live Match Details, Latest News, Schedule, Teams, Points Table

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates: There are two matches on the 7th day of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. The first match is being played between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates at Whitefield at Sherton Ground in Bangalore. In the second match, Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers will face each other from 8.30 pm.

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have played 2-2 matches so far. Both have won one match each. Patna Pirates is at number 8 and Puneri Paltan at number 10 in the points table. Patna has 6 points and Puneri Paltan has 5 points.

At the same time, Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers have also played 2-2 matches this season so far. Haryana Steelers had to face defeat in both the matches. He has only 2 points. He is at the bottom of the points table.

Telugu Titans has 4 points. He is at number 11 in the points table. He has played one match tie, while lost one match. In such a situation, both the teams will go with the intention of getting their first win today.