Pro Kabaddi League 2021 (PKL): Kabaddi Live Score, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Kabaddi Live Match Details, Latest News, Schedule, Teams, Points Table

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 (PKL): Kabaddi Live Score, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 LIVE Updates: There have been 24 matches of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22. Today i.e. on January 1, 2022, three matches will be played. On the first day of the new year, in the 25th match, there will be a challenge of strong U Mumba in front of UP Yoddha. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will face in the 26th match. Tamil Thalaivas will face table topper Dabang Delhi in today’s last and 27th match of the league.

U Mumba is currently at number four in the tournament and the team has played a total of 4 matches, in which the team has won 2. The team has lost 1 match, and one match was inconclusive. The team has 14 points in total. At the same time, UP Yoddha is at 9th position in the points table. The team has won only 1 out of 4 matches, while losing 2 matches and drawing 1 match. UP Yoddha has 10 marks.

Talking about the 26th match, on the basis of the points table, today’s victory is important for Telugu Titans. But for Telugu, beating Bengaluru Bulls with a brilliant raider like Pawan Sehrawat is no less than a challenge. In the 27th match, it will be very difficult for Tamil Thalaivas to beat the top-ranked Dabang Delhi in the points table.

Where can I watch this match?

You can watch the live telecast of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on various channels of Star Sports Network. Apart from this, you can also watch live streaming of the match on Hotstar.