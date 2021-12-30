pro kabaddi league 2021 points table updated standings day Dabang Delhi Bengal Warriors Patna Pirates Jaipur Pink Panthers matches

As per the rules of PKL, the top 6 teams in the points table qualify for the playoffs. The top 2 directly advance to the semi-finals, while the remaining four teams play in the Eliminators.

As per the rules of PKL, the top 6 teams in the points table qualify for the playoffs. The top 2 directly advance to the semi-finals, while the remaining four teams play in the Eliminators.

In the 8th season of Pro Kabaddi League i.e. PKL 2021-22, every team has played their 3-3 matches. In this, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants, Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha have played 4-4 matches. Dabang Delhi has won 3 out of 4 matches. He is at the top of the points table with 18 points. Dabang Delhi is the finalist of the last season i.e. PKL 2019. At the same time, PKL 2019 champion Bengal Warriors are outside the top-4 in the points table. He is at number five. He has won 2 out of 4 matches and lost 2 matches. He has 10 marks.

Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls have played 3-3 matches so far. All three of them have won their matches 2-2. Patna Pirates is at number three in the points table with 11 points. Above that means Gujarat Giants is at number two. Although they have won only one match out of 4, they have played 2 matches in ties. At the same time, he has to face defeat in one match. Abhishek Bachchan’s Jaipur Pink Panthers is at number four. He has won 2 out of 3 matches. He has 11 points.

However, he is at number five in terms of score difference. His score difference is -2. Dabang Delhi is also on top in terms of score difference. His score difference is 32. Patna Pirates is at number two. His score difference is 14.

In such a situation, Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates are sure to reach the semi-finals directly. In this case, U Mumba is at number three. His score difference is 12. Gujarat Giants are at number four with 2 score difference. Bengal Warriors score difference is -10. Click here to know who won and lost in the match of 29 December 2021.

Check out the latest points table here (till December 29, 2021)

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 points table included till 29th December. (Source- Pro Kabaddi League)

According to the rules of PKL, the winning team gets 5 points. In case of tie, both the teams get 3 points each. If a team loses by a margin of less than 7 points, it gets one point.

Top 6 teams in the points table of Pro Kabaddi League qualify for the playoffs. The top 2 directly advance to the semi-finals, while the remaining four teams play in the Eliminators.