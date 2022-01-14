pro kabaddi league 2021 points table updated standings day UP Yoddha Bengaluru Bulls Puneri Paltan Bengal Warriors matches WATCH FULL LIST

Puneri Paltan defeated defending champion Bengal Warriors 39-27 on January 9, 2022. After this win, she additionally managed to make it to the top-10 within the points table. On 9 January itself, UP Yoddha defeated Bengaluru Bulls by an enormous margin of 42-27.

A complete of 66 matches are to be performed within the league stage in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. Of those, two thirds i.e. 44 matches have been performed. After two-thirds of the matches, Dabang Delhi and three-time champion Patna Pirates proceed to dominate the points table. Dabang Delhi is on prime with 31 points. Patna Pirates have 29 points. He’s at quantity two within the points table.

Puneri Paltan defeated defending champion Bengal Warriors 39-27 on 9 January 2022. After this win, she additionally managed to make it to the top-10 within the points table. On 9 January itself, UP Yoddha defeated Bengaluru Bulls by an enormous margin of 42-27. After this victory, UP Yoddha reached quantity six within the points table. He acquired this victory after two defeats. He now has 20 points.

That is the eighth season of PKL. Within the earlier 7 seasons, Patna Pirates was the champion for 3 consecutive occasions (2016, 2016 and 2017). Within the yr 2016, 2 seasons of the event had been performed. Jaipur Pink Panthers had been the champions within the event’s inaugural season i.e. 2014.

Within the yr 2015, U Mumba received the PKL title. Bangalore Bulls has additionally received the title as soon as i.e. in 2018. PKL couldn’t be organized in 2020 attributable to Corona. Within the season performed earlier than that i.e. within the yr 2019, Bengal Warriors received the PKL trophy.

Trying on the scenario within the points table to date, Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates are seen qualifying for the semi-finals. Then again, Bulls, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha might must play the Eliminators. Nonetheless, there’s nonetheless a 3rd match to be performed. So it might be too early to say something.

Points Table of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. This contains matches performed until 9 January 2022. (Supply: Twitter/Pro Kabaddi League)

In accordance with the foundations of PKL, the successful workforce will get 5 points. In case of tie, each the groups get 3 points every. If a workforce loses by a margin of lower than 7 points, it will get one level.

High 6 groups within the points table of Pro Kabaddi League qualify for the playoffs. The highest 2 instantly advance to the semi-finals, whereas the remaining 4 groups play within the Eliminators.