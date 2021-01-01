Pro Kabaddi League: After falling behind, Patna Titans draw, Bangalore lose to Pune

Three-time champions Patna Pirates played brilliantly in the last five minutes to hold the Telugu Titans to a 42-42 draw in the Pro Kabaddi League match. Star Raider Pradip Narwal scored 17 points and once again got Patna back in the match.Seven minutes before the end of the match, Patna were trailing by eight points (29-37) but Narwal and Korea’s Lee Jung-kun (7 points) reached the team level with three points. Siddharth Desai (12 points) and Rajneesh (10 points) made the Super-10 for the Telugu Titans but it was not enough for the team to win.

In the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan defeated Bangalore Bulls 42-38. Pankaj Mohite did a great job for the Pune team and scored 17 red points. Rohit Kumar scored 14 red points for Bangalore.