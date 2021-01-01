Pro Kabaddi League: Bangalore Bulls advance to semifinals after defeating UP Warriors

Highlights Bangalore Bulls beat UP Warriors 48-45 in the first eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League

Star Raider Pawan Sehrawat scored 20 points as Bangalore made a brilliant comeback in the match

In the chain stage, UP had beaten the Bulls in both the matches, making a good start to the match.

The Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabangg Delhi in the semi-finals

Ahmedabad

Pawan Sehrawat’s superb performance helped defending champions Bangalore Bulls advance to the semi-finals of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) by defeating UP Warriors 48-45 in the first eliminator here on Monday. Star Raider Pawan scored 20 points as Bangalore made a brilliant comeback to reach the semi-finals where they will face Dabangg Delhi.

The UP Warriors were initially dominant and during this period the Bangalore team struggled to find rhythm. Bangalore relied entirely on the wind in the attack but initially had to face the defenders of the UP Warriors led by captain Nitesh Kumar.

In the chain phase, UP had beaten the Bulls in both the matches and at one point the match seemed to be completely under their control. UP was leading 20-17 even at half time.