Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors beat Delhi easily, Mumbai beat Thalaivas

The Bengal Warriors beat Dabangg Delhi 42-33 here on Monday to move closer to their top-ranked Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) rival. The Warriors now have 78 points and are just four points behind Delhi. In another match, U Mumbai beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-32 to finish fourth in the table. Mumbai now have 59 points.In the match between Bengal and Delhi, Maninder Singh of the Warriors scored a Super-10 for the tenth time in the season but was injured in the meantime. He started collecting points for the Warriors from the start. Dabangg Delhi’s defense was not good which the Warriors took full advantage of. The score was 25-14 at half time and the Warriors soon extended their lead to 14 points. Maninder, meanwhile, was ruled out of the match due to a shoulder injury.

Read, PKL 2019: Haryana beat Gujarat in thrilling match to reach playoffs

In the second match of the day at Ta Devi Lal Sports Complex, U Mumbai thrashed Tamil Thalaivas in a thrilling manner. This was Mumbai’s 10th win in 19 matches, while Thalayavas suffered their 14th defeat in 20 matches. Abhishek Singh scored 10 red points for Mumbai while V.S.

