Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat and Jaipur draw 100th match, Thalaivas lose to UP

In the 100th match of the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the match between hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortune Giants ended in a 28-28 draw at Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Saturday. This is the first tie match between Jaipur and Gujarat in the history of Pro Kabaddi. In this match, Jaipur defender Vishal took 9 tackle points while making a high-5, while Deepak Hooda got four points.For Gujarat, Tendulkar scored 5 red points and Parvesh Bhanswal scored 5 points. In the first half, Jaipur was leading 15-10. In the second half, both teams were tied 21-21 in the 32nd minute. The last four minutes of the match were very exciting and it was difficult to say who would win. Jaipur were one point ahead at the last minute, but Gujarat took another point to tie the match 28-28.

In the second match of the day, UP Warriors defeated Tamil Thalaivas 42-22. For UP, Shrikant Jadhav scored 8 red points while Sumit scored 5 tackle points. Rahul Chaudhary of Thalaivas scored 5 red points.

In the points table, UP Warriors are fourth with 53 points after winning 9 out of 17 matches. At the same time, the Tamil Thalaivas team suffered its 12th defeat out of 18 matches, which is at the bottom of the table at 12th. Jaipur is at 7th position with 46 points and Gujarat is at 10th position with 38 points.

