Pro Kabaddi League: Mumbai beat Gujarat, Bengal beat Jaipur by 1 point

U Mumbai did an all-round performance as they beat Gujarat Fortune Giants 31-25 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Sunday. Abhishek Singh scored a Super-10 for U Mumbai. He scored a total of 11 points. U Mumbai’s Surinder Singh and Harendra Kumar also played brilliantly in defense.This was Mumbai’s ninth win in 17 matches and the victory has taken the team to fourth position in the table with 53 points. He has raised hopes of making it to the playoffs. This was Gujarat’s 11th defeat in 18 matches.

In the second match of the day at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Pink Panthers lost to Bengal Warriors by just one point. Bengal won the match 41-40. Maninder Singh scored the most 1 red points for Bengal. Nilesh Salunke, on the other hand, scored 15 red points for host Jaipur. This was Bengal’s 11th win in 18 matches and the team is second in the table with 68 points.

