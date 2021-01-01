Pro Kabaddi League: PKL: Bulls & U Mumbai in PKL Playoffs – Bulls & U Mumbai in PKL Playoffs

Past winners Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumbai easily advanced to the playoffs in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Wednesday. Pawan Sehrawat again performed brilliantly for the Bulls as the Bulls defeated the Haryana Steelers 56-39. Sehrawat scored a record 39 points. He broke Pradip Narwal’s previous record of 34 points in a single match.U Mumbai secured their place in the playoffs by defeating Patna Pirates 30-26. U Mumbai skipper Sultan Fazal Atrachali again showed strong play in the defense, the captain overshadowed the energetic performance of Patna’s Narwal. Atrachali caught Narwal in the first minute of the match.

‘Dubki King’ Narwal, who easily made a super ten in most of the matches, managed to score only eight points for the team in this match. U Mumbai were leading 17-13 at half time. Patna made a strong comeback in the second half and were just two points (26-24) behind U Mumbai in the 33rd minute of the match.

U Mumbai then took no risks and won the match. U Mumbai have 64 points from 20 matches and are fourth in the table. The Patna Pirates have 41 points from several matches and the three-time champions are out of the race for the title.

