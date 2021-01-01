Pro Kabaddi League: Pro Kabaddi: Bengal tops after beating Titans, Panthers beat Pune

Maninder Singh’s 17 points helped the Bengal Warriors beat the Telugu Titans 40-39 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Wednesday. With this victory, the Bengal team topped the table. In the second match of the day, host Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 43-34. Deepak Niwas Hooda (12 points) and Deepak Narwal (11 points) scored Super-10s for Jaipur.The Jaipur team did well in every division and kept their playoff hopes alive with a win. Earlier, Bengal defeated the Titans in a very close match. With this victory, Bengal has reached the top spot in the PKL table. Bengal have 73 points from 19 matches and are one point ahead of Delhi Dabangg. Delhi have 72 points from 17 matches.

Siddharth Desai scored 15 points for the Titans but the defeat shattered his team’s playoff hopes. The Titans have 34 points from 17 games and are 11th in the 12-team league.