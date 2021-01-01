Pro Kabaddi League: Pro Kabaddi: Delhi team reaches final for first time after defeating Bengaluru Bulls

Dabangg Delhi entered the final of the Pro Kabaddi League for the first time on Wednesday with a superb performance by Naveen Kumar, beating defending champions Bengaluru Bulls 44-38. The Delhi team performed all round. For the team, Naveen scored 15 red points while Anil Kumar scored four tackle points.The Delhi team started well and was leading 26-18 at half time. In the second half, Bangalore did well but could not avoid defeat.

Pawan Sehrawat scored 18 red points for Bangalore. Dabangg Delhi has reached the PKL final for the first time.