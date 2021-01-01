Sports

Pro Kabaddi League: Pro Kabaddi: Delhi team reaches final for first time after defeating Bengaluru Bulls

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Pro Kabaddi League: Pro Kabaddi: Delhi team reaches final for first time after defeating Bengaluru Bulls
Written by admin
Pro Kabaddi League: Pro Kabaddi: Delhi team reaches final for first time after defeating Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League: Pro Kabaddi: Delhi team reaches final for first time after defeating Bengaluru Bulls

Ahmedabad
Dabangg Delhi entered the final of the Pro Kabaddi League for the first time on Wednesday with a superb performance by Naveen Kumar, beating defending champions Bengaluru Bulls 44-38. The Delhi team performed all round. For the team, Naveen scored 15 red points while Anil Kumar scored four tackle points.

The Delhi team started well and was leading 26-18 at half time. In the second half, Bangalore did well but could not avoid defeat.

Read, Pro Kabaddi League: Bangalore Bulls advance to semifinals after defeating UP Warriors

Pawan Sehrawat scored 18 red points for Bangalore. Dabangg Delhi has reached the PKL final for the first time.

#Pro #Kabaddi #League #Pro #Kabaddi #Delhi #team #reaches #final #time #defeating #Bengaluru #Bulls

READ Also  A U.S. baseball player brings some inside information to his team’s gold medal game against Japan.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment