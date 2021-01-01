Pro Kabaddi League: Pro Kabaddi League: Bangalore Bulls beat U Mumbai 4th, Jaipur Titans beat Jaipur

With the help of Pawan Sehrawat’s Super-10, the Bengaluru Bulls defeated U Mumbai 35-33 in a close match of the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday. With 11 points from Sehrawat, the Bengaluru Bulls have moved up to fourth position in the table with this win, giving them a good chance of making it to the playoffs. Bangalore have 58 points from 19 matches while U Mumbai are fifth with 54 points from 18 matches.

For U Mumbai, Abhishek Singh scored 10 and Atul MS nine, giving the team a chance to make a comeback but they were two points behind.

In the second match of the day at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the home team Jaipur Pink Panthers had to accept a 31-51 defeat against the Telugu Titans. Siddharth Desai scored 22 red points for the Titans. Deepak Hooda scored 12 red points for Jaipur. This was the Titans’ fifth win in 18 matches while Jaipur lost for the 10th time in 20 matches.