Pro Kabaddi League: Pro Kabaddi League: Dabangg Delhi beat Patna tops – pkl 7 Dabangg Delhi beat Patna Pirates tops the table

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabangg Delhi beat Patna tops the table

Jaipur
Dabangg Delhi continued their impressive run with a 43-39 win over Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Thursday. Naveen Kumar and Vijay made the Super-10 for the Delhi team. With this victory, the Delhi team has once again reached the top of the table.

Patna, however, dominated the match most of the time but failed to register a victory. Patna’s star raider Pradip Narwal scored a total of 19 points with Super-10 but could not save Patna from defeat.

Vijay scored 12 points for Delhi while Anil Kumar scored 4 tackle points. Delhi are top of the table with 77 points after winning 14 of 18 matches. Patna suffered their 12th defeat in 19 matches with 40 points.

