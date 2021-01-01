Pro Kabaddi League: Pro Kabaddi: UP ends home leg with a win over Bangalore, Delhi leads with draw – pkl 7 up Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls Delhi and U Mumbai played a draw

UP Warriors wrapped up the home run in the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday and beat the Bengaluru Bulls 45-33. With this win, they will face the Bengaluru Bulls in the League Eliminator. UP Warriors is now third with 74 points. In addition, they will take on sixth-ranked Bangalore Bulls in Eliminator 1 on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

For UP, Surendra Gill scored the most 9 red points and Ashu Singh scored 5 tackle points. Pawan Sehrawat scored 13 red points for Bengaluru but could not lead his team to victory.



The match between Dabangg Delhi and U Mumbai at Shaheed Vijay Pathik Sports Complex ended in a 37-37 draw. Despite the draw, Delhi are top of the table with 85 points, while Mumbai are fourth with 72 points. Navi Kumar scored 12 red points for Delhi and Abhishek Singh scored 10 red points for Mumbai.