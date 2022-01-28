Pro Kabaddi Pawan Sehrawat special connection with AB de Villiers Bengaluru Bulls captain want hook and cut like Mr 360

Pro Kabaddi League Star Raider Desire: Pawan Sehrawat is the captain of Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. He had told in an interview that he tries to achieve the same versatility in his raiding as AB de Villiers’ batting.

In the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has a special connection with former South African cricketer AB de Villiers. Not only this, he aspired to perform like Mr 360 on the mat.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Pawan Sehrawat had called South African legend AB de Villiers as his inspiration. He had said, ‘I have followed cricket for a long time. I am a big fan of AB de Villiers. He has always been my inspiration, so I chose number 17 for my jersey.

Let us tell you that AB de Villiers used to wear jersey number 17 while playing One Day International for South Africa. It is also special that AB de Villiers has also been a part of the Bangalore based Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli for many years in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pawan Sehrawat is also associated with Bengaluru based Kabaddi team Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) for many years. Pawan Sehrawat is also a big fan of cricket. Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Sehrawat had told that he tries to achieve the same versatility in his raiding as de Villiers’ batting.

The jersey of AB de Villiers’ South African ODI team was number 17. (source- social media)

Pawan Sehrawat had said, ‘I want my raiding style to be like de Villiers’ batting style. Just like he plays all kinds of shots like long on, long off, hook or cut…. I also want to score points with all kinds of raiding – bonus, jump, leap, stretch etc.’

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat also plays for Indian Railways. (Source: Instagram/Pawan Sehrawat)

Born on July 9, 1996, Pawan Sehrawat started playing Kabaddi about 11 years ago. Sehrawat said, “I started playing Kabaddi at the age of 14-15 in a government school in Bawana. Zonal level tournaments were being held. There was a shortage of players for Kabaddi. I was heavy built, so the coach took me. I did well there.

He said, ‘Later, my father took me to the stadium. He asked me if I wanted to continue the game. I showed interest in doing so. I was always interested in sports, so I played there. Since then I am with this game.’

Sehrawat said that he never thought in his initial days that he would get a chance to play on such a big stage. Sehrawat said, “The initial days were very difficult. I used to travel 7-8 kms on cycle for daily training. I never thought that I would get a chance to play on such a big stage. Pro Kabaddi has given us a lot of encouragement.