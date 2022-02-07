Pro-mask Democrats keep getting caught maskless



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

As Americans masked up during the coronavirus epidemic, images have repeatedly surfaced with democratic politicians seemingly flaunting their own direction for ordinary citizens.

The excitement is especially pronounced in schools where children, who are generally at low risk for the coronavirus, are considered by many to be harmful orders. Tensions flared again on Friday when Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams was seen sitting in a room filled with masked schoolgirls.

“Spending time with Glenwood’s amazing students, faculty and staff is spectacular, enjoyable and outstanding,” Abrams said in a statement. Now deleted post The school principal is retweeting.

Stacey Abrams responds to young masked children posing without masks in the room

The response was swift, with many involving the country’s children, especially the Democratic governor candidate, in allegations of brutal hypocrisy.

Stephen Miller, founder of America First Legal, tweeted, “In many ways, this image depicts the aristocracy, arrogance, cruelty, denial of science and glob authoritarianism of Joe Biden’s Democratic Party.

Just before Abrams’ picture was released, basketball legend Magic Johnson tweeted pictures of himself and masked leaders in California. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti claims he held his breath during his photo shoot with Johnson. “I wore my mask throughout the game,” Garcetti said. “When people want pictures, I hold my breath and I put it here and people see it. The chances of infection from there are zero percent.”

Meanwhile, Governor Gavin News tried to say that he took off his mask while playing the picture.

Democratic Representative Jamal Bowman was caught with masked students at New York High School

A Rams fan cam indicated that it was not. “The governor admitted that he had taken off his mask for a few moments during Sunday’s game,” said Erin Mellon, director of News Communications.

“He continues to encourage all Californians to play their part in moving through the epidemic and this latest outbreak, including wearing a mask and being vaccinated.”

NEWSOM, California Dame Leaders Reject State Own Universal Mask Mandate in RAMS-49ERS Game

Democratic leaders like Newsom have occasionally apologized. Newsom, for example, had earlier apologized for its now-infamous dinner at French laundry in 2020, saying it should have “moderated good behavior.”

Abrams’ campaign, on the other hand, has provoked critics to try to deploy “false political attacks” during Black History Month.

“It is a shame that our opponents are using the event to read a Black History Month for Georgia’s children as a pretext for a false political attack, and it is sad and predictable that our opponents are looking for opportunities to distract from their failed records to protect public health during the epidemic.” Read the statement.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who was caught unmasked with Johnson and Garcetti, had earlier defended his decision not to wear a mask at a nightclub.

“I would take off my mask when I was eating and drinking,” he said, according to Fox 2. He added that he and others “are having a good time Vaccinated “Breed’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock.

At the federal level, too. Prominent leaders like Anthony Fawcett have been found in public without masks. Pictures of unmasked Democrats Elisa Slotkin, Mitch, and Jamal Bowman, NY, have recently been published – provoking online criticism.

Slotkin’s office did not respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock. He was spotted at an event in Oso, where he had to wear a mask.

“All kickoff events will require masks indoors,” read Incident statement.