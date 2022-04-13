Pro-Putin fugitive politician captured in special operation, Ukraine says



Ukraine’s SBU security service has recovered a fugitive pro-Putin Ukrainian fugitive on sedition charges, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

Victor Medvedchuk, an oligarch and former leader of the Ukrainian-Russian faction, went missing from his house after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested in a speech on Tuesday that Medvedev could be traded for Ukraine’s “boys and girls who are now in Russian captivity,” according to BBC News.

In a separate statement, Ukraine’s security service said, “You can be a pro-Russian politician and work for an aggressive state for years. You may have been hiding from justice lately. You may even wear a Ukrainian military uniform for disguise. It punishes you.” Helps to survive? Not at all! The chain is waiting for you and will be the same for traitors in Ukraine like you. ”

On Tuesday, Zelensky posted a picture of Medvedevchuk wearing a handcuffed Ukrainian military uniform.

Godfather of the youngest daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin Medvedevchuk. According to a Gadget Clock reporter, Medvedev was right in Russia’s view that Zelensky’s replacement would be able to remove the Ukrainian president from power. Jennifer Griffin.

Medvedev has denied the allegations against him, calling them “political repression.” According to the BBC, he was arrested last year after years of suffering in Ukraine because he thought it was important to have relations with Moscow.