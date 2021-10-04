Pro Tennis Finds New Cities to Play, But Will It Return?

The tournament, with its modest stadium court expanded to 2,000 seats, was sold out for its last four days. Above all, Murray, a former No. 1 and eight top-20 players, had a good field: a lineup worthy of a higher-level event than an ATP 250. Proximity to Indian Wells was a big factor in the aristocracy. Players participated, and the winner turned out to be 10th ranked Rudd, a Norwegian who has won five titles in his breakout season.

But it remains uncertain, even unlikely, that Roode will be able to defend his title in San Diego. The one-year license does not guarantee that the tournament will return to the city. What it offers is a chance to showcase a new space.

“I have a lot of titles to defend next year, and I know four of them will be played next year and that’s what we’ll have to watch for,” Roode said on Sunday. 0, 6-2 Cameron Norrie’s demolition in the final. “It’s obviously tough. The ATP is hosting over 60 events a year and all over the planet, so it’s not easy to find a week to fit in. This year, San Diego will be able to do that in five weeks. was able, so I see no reason why they could. I wouldn’t do it again, and I hope they do it again not only because I won but it was a great city and good weather. The conditions are perfect for playing in. It’s not too hot, not too humid and the climate is nice.”

San Diego has produced some of the best tennis players. Maureen Connolly, better known as Little Moe, dominated the women’s game in the early 1950s, winning all four major singles titles at the 1953 Grand Slam. Karen Sussman won the Wimbledon women’s singles title in 1962. Kelly Jones was ranked No. 1 in the world in men’s doubles in 1992. Most recently, CoCo Vandeweghe broke into the women’s top 10 in 2018 and Taylor Fritz rose to No. 24 in the ATP singles rankings last year, becoming the top-ranked American man. Brandon Nakashima, ranked 79th at age 20, is one of the most promising American male prospects.

But so far there has not been a main ATP Tour event in San Diego, and no Tour-level event in San Diego County since the 2014 women’s tournament in Carlsbad moved to China.

The United States, once a mainstay of the men’s and women’s tours, has consistently lost tournaments to Asia and Europe. In recent years, the Indian Wells event has been the only ATP event in California, and none of the largest West Coast cities have had a regular men’s Tour event.

The decline of American tennis has played a role, particularly the decline of American men’s tennis, but the change also reflects the more global nature of the sport and the new economic power of Asia.