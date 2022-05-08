Pro-Vance PAC published opposition research him, questioning residency, anti-opioid nonprofit



The Ohio Super PAC, a supporter of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, has published an extensive opposition study on him in a publicly-available medium post.

The PAC, called Protect Ohio Values, was originally funded by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, one of Vance’s biggest supporters in the race. Vance received a Republican nomination to run for Sen. Rob Portman’s Senate seat in late April.

Although the law prohibits political campaigns from working directly with PACs that support their candidates, according to Politico, PAC Vance publishes a large amount of useful material for the campaign.

One weakness in that content was the assessment of how opponents could effectively attack Vance in a campaign, even though it has now been removed. At the top of the list were allegations that Vance’s residence in Ohio was for controversy and that his nonprofit, Hour Ohio Renewal, had spent the lion’s share of its funds on staff.

“Despite its stated goal, our Ohio Renewal has spent more than 95 percent of its 2017 fundraiser on staff salaries and overheads and $ 0 on charitable activities or grants,” the report said, adding that the group appears to have disappeared after 2017. .

The report also raises questions about Vance’s residence in Ohio. Vance is said to be the owner of a প্রায় 1 million home in Washington, DC that could be in conflict with his residence in Ohio.

Vance was still demanding a homestead discount at his DC home [in 2018], A tax break is only available for the main residence. Questions were raised about Vance’s whereabouts when he considered running for the Senate in 2018, with an unnamed Republican operative saying, “I don’t know if he claimed an address in Ohio, but he doesn’t live there,” the report said. In Politico.

A Vance correspondent told Fox Business that it was “standard” for political candidates to make self-op books. The spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on his Ohio residence or his nonprofit report.