Problem came in Samsung Galaxy S20+ suddenly pink and green lines started appearing on display Users get angry

Another problem has come to the fore in Samsung smartphones. Due to which users have expressed their displeasure on social media. Some users in India have reported on social media that their Samsung Galaxy S20+ phone’s display is showing pink and green lines vertically. For which some of them have even filed complaints on Samsung Community Forum.

Some of these users say that this problem has occurred when One UI was recently updated in the updated phone. User feedback suggests that this issue is limited to a certain number of Samsung Galaxy S20+ users. These lines are suddenly appearing in the phones of the users.

I am also facing display issues in my S20 Ultra but it is even worse for me.

Without any Physical or Water damages my display turns fully white and https://t.co/qSs1sMPG0i also becomes green when i lock the screen. Hundreds of users were reporting the same issue online pic.twitter.com/3CuX5s5pmZ — Karthick Prince (@KarthickPrince8) April 15, 2022

Display replacement advice

At the same time, some users reported that when some users took the Galaxy S20+ to the service center, they were advised that they should change their screen. For this he was told an expenditure of Rs 15,500. Whereas the official price of the phone launched in 2020 is Rs 73,999. It is currently available on multiple channels for around Rs 55,000.

what is the reason

The reason for the appearance of lines on the phone is not clear, as most people have cited the reason as not being an accident. At the same time, some claim that this problem has come after updating the phone to One UI 4.01. While one of the affected users on the Samsung community forum suggested that the Samsung support team acknowledged the problem and said that the lines appeared during normal use. The company has offered Rs 15,515 for its repairs with a discount of 25 percent.

Problem with these devices

As reported by Android Police, references to vertical lines have appeared on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ since August last year. Such cases are showing up on devices that are out of warranty. That means money will have to be spent for its repair. This issue has appeared on Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S20 Ultra.