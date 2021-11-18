problem in paying the premium of LIC So EPFO ​​can pay the amount in advance

Want to pay for life insurance policy through EPFO. So for this you have to give this information in the EPF office. At the same time, you can also inform EPFO ​​about this while buying LIC policy.

Most of the people in the country prefer to buy a policy from the government insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India. The biggest behind which is trust, that the government has a stake in it and hence will never have to be troubled due to LIC’s policy. At the same time, due to the Corona epidemic, many people have lost their jobs. Due to which some people are facing the problem of paying the premium of LIC’s policy. If you also have this problem and you have an EPF account. So you don’t need to worry. Because you can easily pay the premium of your policy with the help of EPF account. Let us know about its process…

How to get help from EPFO? Let us tell you that under the Employee Provident Fund Scheme 1952, EPF account holders can pay their life insurance policy through EPF advance. All you need to do is do some paperwork for this. Let us tell you that in the Corona era, many people did not have money to pay the premiums of life insurance. Because of which there was a risk of policy lapse. But with the help of EPF advance, people did not face any problem.

This is how EPF advance will come out – If you are employed and want to pay life insurance policy through EPFO. So for this you have to give this information in the EPF office. At the same time, you can also inform EPFO ​​about this while buying LIC policy. Along with this, later after paying some installment, Form 14 can be submitted. This form is available on the EPFO ​​website. Once your application is approved, LIC premium will be automatically deducted from your EPF account before the installment date.

Know this important thing before EPF advance

, If you want to pay for the insurance policy through EPF, then the first thing that you have to keep in mind is that you have enough money in your EPF account.

, If you have to pay the first installment of the insurance policy, then you have to make sure that you have enough money in your account to pay the premium for 2 years.

, Also, before making any payment, the commissioner will confirm that everything is correct, then make the payment.

EPFO made this announcement during the Corona epidemic – The EPFO ​​had given permission for the second time to withdraw money from the PF account with the intention of providing relief to its more than five crore subscribers in view of the second wave of corona virus infection in the country. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) early last year allowed its members to withdraw money to meet emergent needs due to the pandemic. Under this, members were allowed to withdraw three months’ basic salary (basic pay + dearness allowance) or up to 75 percent of the amount deposited in their provident fund account, whichever is less.