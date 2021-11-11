Problems at D.C. Jail Were Ignored Until Jan. 6 Defendants Came Along
Within days, the U.S. Marshal Service, which monitors federal detainees, launched an investigation into the prison and soon determined, among other things, that there were sewage and water leaks inside, and correctional officers often oppose their charges, sometimes withholding food and water. “Punitive reasons.”
The most serious problem, Marshall found, was in the old part of the prison complex, called the Central Detention Facility, not in the correctional facility, where all defendants are held on January 6.
Understand the executive privilege claim of January 6th. Inquiry
A key point has not yet been investigated. The power of former President Donald Trump to keep information secret in the White House has become a central issue in the House investigation into the January 6 Capital riots. Mr. Trump’s attempt to keep personal records secret and Stephen K. Bannon, in a move to insult Congress, denies executive privilege here:
After the Marshalls report was released, the complaints of the rioting prisoners, if any, came to the fore. In late October, Nathan DeGrave, one of the defendants, “shouted for help.” Published on Twitter. It referred to the DC jail as a “gitmo” and accused the prison authorities of “mentally and emotionally abusing” Jane 6ers.
A week later, Ms. Green went to prison and met with defendants, who later realized that they would gather every night before going to bed to sing the national anthem. After her investigation, Ms. Green Appeared on the podcast Former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon hosted and declared that prison conditions are far worse than those faced by homeless people or terrorists.
In these expressions of indignation, it was never mentioned that the defendant had been in prison before he arrived on January 6. Six years ago, for example, the Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs released a report calling the prison situation “terrible.” The problem is that this year, the local task force shut down the facility and issued a plan to replace it with a new one.
Activists in Washington who have dedicated years to solving the prison problem seemed grateful in a sense that the issue is finally being addressed. But some expressed concern that officials attending Wednesday’s public hearing were showing ignorance about the long-running situation.
Patrice Salton, executive director of the DC Justice Lab, an organization that advocates for criminal justice reform, said she was particularly disappointed that the recent complaints from defendants, most of them white, who had come on January 6, had caught the attention of authorities. About the plight of inmates in prison, who are almost all black.
“It doesn’t fit,” Ms. Sulton said.
#Problems #Jail #Jan #Defendants
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.