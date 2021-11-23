Problems will increase for Sambit Patra, Delhi HC orders FIR for posting fake video of Kejriwal

Court orders registration of FIR against Sambit Patra for allegedly posting fake video of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

A Delhi court has ordered registration of an FIR against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Court orders registration of an FIR against Sambit Patra for allegedly posting a fake video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media. Sambit Patra is accused of damaging the image of Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the information, in the month of January this year, the Aam Aadmi Party had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra for posting an allegedly fake video of CM Arvind Kejriwal on social media. I had demanded strict action against Patra.