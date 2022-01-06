Producer Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah throws light on Shefali Shah’s character from Human

News oi-Prachi Dixit

The recently launched trailer of Disney+ Hotstar’s Human, a medical thriller based on human drug trials in India, is being loved. The suspense thriller unravels the unexpected mysteries of the human, drug world and its impact on people with a gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust and manipulation.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar special series is written by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee. The series features National Award winning actress Shefali Shah and versatile actress Kirti Kulhari along with a stellar cast including Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe.

The makers have now released yet another short video in which Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh share a glimpse of the world of ‘Human’ and the lead characters of Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari and Vishal Jethwa.

It will definitely be a treat to see Shefali as Dr. Gauri Nath in Human! India’s lax clinical trial rules by a pharma to fast-track the development of a new drug, despite the fatal side effects. Meanwhile, Dr. Saira Sabharwal, 35, gets a dream job at Bhopal’s premier hospital under the care of the iconic 45-year-old Dr. Gauri Nath. Saira develops and slowly grows under Gauri’s tutelage. Gradually, the two women develop a strong relationship with their commitment to medicine.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Valve has ended development on Artifact Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Here read Producer Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah throws light on Shefali Shah’s character from Human

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 21:38 [IST]