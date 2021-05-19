Producer Sandip Sikcand lavishes praise on Sai Ketan Rao; says, ‘My risk did pay off’ [Exclusive]



One of many newbies who’s making a splash on Indian TV is Sai Ketan Rao. He performs the function of Raghav in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. The younger man who has labored in Telugu reveals and net sequence is getting lots of love for his intense and fascinating efficiency because the conceited businessman. The credit score for the bizarre casting of the present goes to Sandip Sikcand who’s the producer. He instructed GadgetClock in an Unique chat, “Bollywood and Tollywood are like step sisters however the good variety. For years we have been remaking a few of the hit south blockbusters that has been instrumental in resurrecting the careers of a few of the largest superstars we’ve now. Though whereas we had been adapting tales, Bollywood did not actually open doorways to south actors.” Additionally Learn – Sai Ketan Rao’s assortment of printed shirts is vastly totally different from his suave wardrobe in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali — view pics

Sandip Sikcand’s final present Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was a rage on social media. He’s additionally the author of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Sandip additionally introduced Anjali Anand to the forefront along with his present, Dhhai Kilo Prem. Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali stars newcomer Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao who has carried out a bit of labor in Tollywood. Sikcand tells us that many actors who couldn’t discover a place in Bollywood went on to turn out to be successes within the Telugu movie trade. He tells us, “I feel it was about time that we gave a break to South Indian actors right here. They’ve some sensible actors. Although language has been a barrier however actors as of late are proficient in Hindi as a lot as they’re of their mom tongue. I’ve been round for over 2 many years now and I really feel it’s my duty to make a distinction and begin a development.” Additionally Learn – Anupamaa, Indian Idol 12 and extra fashionable TV reveals that received hit by the COVID-19 second wave

Sandip Sikcand is thrilled to see the type of admiration and love Sai Ketan Rao is getting from the pan-India viewers. He instructed us, “Sai Ketan is a devoted actor and had simply began out. Once I noticed his first audition I simply knew, he was match to play Raghav. I’m certain he should be actually pleased along with his social media presence now that folks from different elements of India and overseas recognise his work. The present went on air in February and three months into it, he has variety of fan golf equipment devoted to him. It’s secure to say that my risk did pay off, similar to it did prior to now.” Additionally Learn – After Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, actors and crew members of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali take a look at constructive for COVID-19

He additionally urged different producers to create a extra intensive sea of alternatives for younger actors. He signed off saying, “We have now a lot expertise so we actually have to look outdoors of our circles.”

