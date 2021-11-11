Producer strange demand from Mallika Sherawat for Hot Song wanted to heat chapatis on her waist | Producer made strange demand from Mallika Sherawat for ‘Hot Song’, ‘Want to bake rotis at waist’

News oi-Varsha Rani

Actress and item girl Mallika Sherawat has once again made a big disclosure. He revealed about the crappy concept in the industry for hot songs and item songs. Mallika Sherawat told that once she was asked to sing hot songs that she would have to bake rotis on her waist.

Mallika Sherawat revealed this crappy concept on The Love Laugh Live Show. Mallika told how because of being glamorous in the industry, she is asked to do lewd and weird things. Mallika told that she had flatly refused for the shoot that bakes rotis at the waist.

Mallika Sherawat says, Once a producer came to me and discussed with me for a song sequence. I was told that there is going to be a very hot song. How will the audience know that you are hot? You are so hot that I can bake chapatis on your waist.

Mallika Sherawat told that, after listening to this lewd talk of the producer, I asked him when this happens. I refused for that project but I started thinking how funny and original concept it is.

Nia Sharma shared glamorous pictures in a blue bralette dress, fans reacted like this

Mallika Sherawat also said that she has not yet understood what it means to be hot in India. I think the concept of hotness about women in India is quite strange. When I started my career, there was a strange thought about hotness but now things have improved.

Mallika Sherawat stuns everyone in a yellow bikini, bangs her sexy figure at this age!

It is easier for me to be intimate with a woman than a man: Mallika Sherawat reveals

The director gave his girlfriend a job in ‘Welcome Back’ instead of me, what should I do now?

When Mallika Sherawat ignored Gautam Rode in the first meeting! Actor shared a funny anecdote

‘A lot has been written about me, a critic compared me to a pornstar’, reveals the actress

44-year-old Mallika Sherawat showed the sexiest look while taking a sunbath, see viral photo

Bigg Boss 15 mistress Mallika Sherawat? These three stars including Sunil Grover were approached

Mallika Sherawat’s stunning video goes viral, see her luxurious bungalow!

“People started looking at them with bad eyes after giving bold scenes in Murder, didn’t get good roles in Bollywood” – Mallika Sherawat

‘Every time I audition to get work in Bollywood, not Starkids’ – Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat said in support of farmers, ‘I do not understand politics but farmer is the soul of the country’

I left 20 to 30 films, I didn’t do all that didn’t feel right – Mallika Sherawat reveals!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also When actor Shatrughan Sinha was not sure about his successful political career, Lal Krishna Advani had given him advice Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Producer strange demand from Mallika Sherawat for Hot Song wanted to heat chapatis on her waist

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 12:04 [IST]