Producer Vijay Gilani passes away of cancer in London, who made films with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar | Film producer Vijay Galani dies of cancer – from Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, films were made

Film producer Vijay Galani passed away on Wednesday (29 December) at the age of 50. Vijay breathed his last in a London hospital. He had arrived in the UK from India three months ago for the treatment of blood cancer. Anil Sharma, who worked with Galani as a director in the film ‘Veer’, confirmed his death while talking to a news portal.

Anil Sharma told that he had spoken to Vijay Galani two and a half months ago. “The news of Vijay’s passing is very sad. He was a very nice person and he has always had a good relationship with me,” she said.

Let us tell you, Vijay Gilani worked as a producer with Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar. He has been associated with Bollywood for a long time. He has produced many big films, including Salman Khan’s ‘Veer’, Akshay Kumar- Bobby Deol- Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu starrer ‘Ajnabee’, Govinda and Manisha Koirala-starrer ‘Achanak’ and Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan’s. Includes ‘The Power’. The Power was his last film.

Vijay Galani’s son Prateek Galani had returned from London a few days ago, but after receiving the news of his father’s death, he left for London again.

