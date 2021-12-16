Producers of Hindi films are hanging on English

Can anyone read ‘RRR’ and understand what it means? This is the name of the upcoming film of Jr NTR, Ramcharan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, which is being produced by Rajamouli, who gave hits like ‘Baahubali’. Bollywood’s fascination with English titles is old. It has also been seen in films like ‘Nail Polish’ or ‘Switch’ released on the OTT platform this year. Due to the global reach, there is a trend of English names of films on OTT. Since the last few years, this trend is increasing due to the availability of new markets for Hindi films in the world. The link to this is ‘RRR’ being made in five languages.

If ‘Nail Polish’, ‘Paper’, ‘Switch’, ‘Belbatum’ were written on paper and people read them, what would they understand? These are such words, after reading which different types of thoughts will come in the mind of every person, but no identical picture will emerge. If these words are written on the poster of a movie. It happened and it happened this year. Movies like ‘Kaagaz’, ‘Nail Polish’, ‘Switch’, ‘Belbatam’ were made in Bollywood, were released but were soon out of the mind of the audience.

The practice of giving the meaning of the name of the film in English started with the 1999 film ‘Daag – The Fire’ by Raj Kanwar, director of Shahrukh Khan’s debut film ‘Deewana’. Experimentation in the name of films is going on indiscriminately these days. Sometimes it succeeds, sometimes not. But a proper name of the film has always been essential in this business. Akshay Kumar, whose ‘Sooryavanshi’ does a business of 300 crores in a month across the world, the first day business of his English name ‘Belbatam’ was only three and a half crores. The name of the film also has its hand in this weakness of business. An example of the use of titles in films will be seen next year when ‘RRR’ releases. Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouliki ‘RRR’, who made a grand film like ‘Baahubali’, is made in the original Telugu and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and will be released under the same name.

‘Baahubali’ did a weak business in Hindi-speaking areas as it did not have a well-known cast from Hindi films. Rajamouli has made up for this gap by adding Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in ‘RRR’. But the name of the movie! Its name will be ‘Rudram Ranam Rudhiram’ in Telugu, ‘Ratnam Ranam Roudhiram’ in Tamil, ‘Raudra, Rann Rudhiram’ in Kannada, ‘Rudhiram, Ranam Roudram’ in Malayalam and ‘Rise Rover Revolt’ in Hindi… Since Devanagari script has disappeared, hence the name will be ‘Rise, Roar, Revolt…’ i.e. the name of the film in Hindi is in English.

This fascination of English is not only in the other four regional languages, but only in Hindi. The name of the film ‘RRR’ may be good acrobatics from the point of view of usage, but by the name ‘RRR’ how will the audience guess that the film is going to tell the story of pre-independence revolutionary heroes. Such a hero who raised the bell of rebellion against the British and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Bollywood has been getting a lot of praise for ‘Hindi ki Khana, English ki song’. This trend is old. This year ‘Nail Polish’, ‘Switch’, ’12 O Clock’, ‘The Power’, ‘Tuesday and Friday’, ‘The Girl on the Train’, Time to Dance’, ‘Mumbai Saga’ were released and in the coming days I will see movies like ‘Attack’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Hit’, ‘No Means No’, ‘Thank God’.