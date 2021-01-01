Producers of ‘Thalaivi’ issues: Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi producers have accepted the terms proposed by the theater owners.

The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Thalayavi’ have announced the release date on September 10. However, the filmmakers were not willing to screen the film on the terms of the producers. After this, Kangana appealed to the people of cinema.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalayavi’ is all set for release, but there are some hurdles in the release of the film in cinemas. If experts believe, there is a problem with the OTT release of Kangana’s film right now. In fact, the film will be released on OTT in Tamil and Telugu four weeks after its release. The makers of ‘Thalayavi’ want to release the Hindi version on OTT within two weeks of its release, while the cinematographers are not ready to give a release window for less than four weeks.





It is worth noting that the film was screened on OTT eight weeks after its release in cinemas before Kovid, but after Kovid, the release window of OTT after cinema has been reduced to four weeks. Now Kangana has shared a post for multiplex owners on this whole issue.



Kangana wrote, ‘Please support each other in these difficult times. No movies are shown in cinemas. There are only a few films that have the potential to be screened in cinemas. Like my filmmakers are thinking of compromising too much and taking the risk of showing the film in theaters. This is possible only because of people’s love for cinema.

The release will be decided at the last minute

Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Raijada, Vice President, Web Cinemas, said, “Discussions are on for an early release of Kangana’s film on OTT. In fact, the makers of the film want to release it in Hindi on OTT in cinemas just two weeks after its release. So the cinematographers are not ready to give the OTT release window less than four weeks. Now it’s time to release the film. Discussions are currently underway. The final terms for the release of the film will be fixed only till the last moment.

On the other hand, Rajkumar Mehrotra, CEO, Delight Cinemas, says, Sher Shah and Belbottom have recently been released on the same terms. But now the makers of ‘Thalayavi’ want the film to be released in Hindi in two weeks on OTT. It remains to be seen what the outcome will be in this case. Whatever decision the multiplexers make in this case, we will support them.

However, according to reports, it is being said that the makers of ‘Thalayavi’ have accepted the advice of the theater owners and like other films, it will also be screened on OTT after only four weeks.