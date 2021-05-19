Production begins on Amy Adams, Patrick Demsey's Enchanted sequel; Idina Menzel, James Marsden to reprise roles

The unparalleled-anticipated sequel to Amy Adams’ 2007 Disney movie Enchanted has began manufacturing.

The announcement was as quickly as made by the skilled Twitter deal with of streaming provider Disney Plus.

Factual morning! Amy Adams and @adammshankman right here taking on @DisneyStudios for a chunk. Needed to score a couple of visitors collectively to repeat the story of what ‘ever after’ seems to be love… pic.twitter.com/IE4vuV4Hkv — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) Might effectively even 17, 2021

Titled Upset, the observe-up movie, being directed by Adam Shankman, will select the story of Adams’ Giselle ahead.

Furthermore Adams, actors Idina Menzel, Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden are reprising their respective roles of Nancy, lawyer Robert Philip and Prince Edward from the unique movie, in accordance to Leisure Weekly.

The unique movie revolved round Giselle (Adams) as she ventures into the accurate-time Novel York from an clever Disney movie, repeatedly discovering her luckily ever after with Robert Philip (Dempsy), a grumpy divorce lawyer, not the quintessential Designate Charming (Marsden).

The sequel will search Giselle and household, which moreover entails her teenage daughter Morgan, relocate to the suburb of Monroeville. There Giselle should face the challenges of a current dwelling and re-stare the excellent which technique of luckily ever after.

Becoming a member of the 4 actors are Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kolton Stewart, Oscar Nunez and Maya Rudolph because the villain Malvina.

Songwriters Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz will write current tune for the movie.

Upset will supply on Disney Plus in 2022