Production warrant issued for accused in rape and murder of 9-year-old girl in Delhi Cantt

The incident took place on August 1 at the cemetery in the old Nangal village of Delhi Cantt.

A 9-year-old Dalit girl died on August 1 under suspicious circumstances

The Patiala House Court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet filed against four persons in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi Cantt area. The court has directed the accused to be produced on September 2. Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar issued production warrants against all the four accused. The next hearing in the case is set for September 29.

The case was registered against Kuldeep Singh, Laxmi Narayan, Radhe Shyam and Salim Ahmed on the basis of statements made by the mother of the deceased girl. The victim’s mother said they raped her after killing her daughter and burned her body without informing them. All four are currently in judicial custody. The accused has been charged with murder and rape under IPC, destruction of evidence, Section 6 of the Poxo Act and the SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

A nine-year-old Dalit girl died on August 1 under suspicious circumstances. Her parents allege that their daughter was raped and later murdered and cremated by a cemetery priest in Old Nangal village in south-west Delhi. The court had ordered him to pay Rs 2.5 lakh as per the demand of the victim’s family.

At the same time, while hearing the petition of the victim’s family, the Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to submit a report stating the status of the investigation. The court was told that the SIT was set up to probe the matter. The parents of the victim girl had filed the petition, requesting the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the court.