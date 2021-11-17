In court on Tuesday, Judge Rakoff said the five-year sentence, recommended by federal guidelines, would be “irrational” and “extremely punitive,” according to The AP, but according to the plaintiffs, the judge ruled that some imprisonment was necessary. According to a Justice Department spokesman, Bagle recommended sentencing to a medical facility.

According to the plaintiffs, Dr. Bagley opened a bank account in Florida in 2016 in the name of his company’s Bagley Consultants. But a year later, when they started receiving large deposits from bank accounts in United, there was hardly any movement in this account. In the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.

The accounts were apparently owned by a food company and a wealth management firm but were actually controlled by a Colombian citizen whose money came from “proceeds from foreign bribery and gangsterism stolen from the Venezuelan people,” according to one allegation.

Dr. Bagle knew the source of the money and allegedly made “multiple fake deals” to hide it.

After each deposit, Dr. Bagle would go to his bank and take a cash check for about 90 per cent of the money, which he would then give to another person and add the rest to his personal bank account, the chargesheet said.

Allegedly, in October 2018, the bank closed the company’s account due to suspicious activity. But Dr. Bagle opened another account in his name in December and continued the scheme until April 2019, after receiving at least 14 illegal deposits, prosecutors say.

Although Dr. Bagley lives in Florida and although the laundered funds were sent to Florida banks, the plaintiffs said they were prosecuting in Manhattan because the money had flown over to New York City from abroad.