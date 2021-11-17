Professor Cited as Corruption Expert Is Sentenced for Money Laundering
Bruce Bagley is a well-known expert on crime and corruption in Latin America, has written books on the subject and has been a go-to person for journalists.
But at the same time, prosecutors say, a retired professor at the University of Miami, Dr. Bagley himself was involved in a scheme of bribery and corruption in Venezuela.
On Tuesday, Dr. Bagley, 75, is in poor health and sentenced by a federal judge in Manhattan to six months in prison for money laundering.
“I’m ashamed of my irresponsible behavior,” said Dr. Bagley told Zoom in front of U.S. District Court Judge Jade Rakoff in Manhattan, according to the Associated Press. “I have spent my life as an educator trying to understand and improve the situation in many countries in Latin America, and coming here today is the biggest departure from my aspiring life.”
Dr. Bagley, a former professor of international studies, used his name and the bank accounts of the company he created in Florida to launder about $ 2.5 million with a commission for himself, the plaintiffs said. He said he had personally earned $ 192,000 between November 2017 and September 2018 as part of the scheme, adding that the money was “stolen from Venezuelan citizens”. Dr. Bagley pleaded guilty to two counts of money laundering in June 2020, prosecutors said.
Peter Quizano, Dr. Bagle’s lawyer declined to comment Tuesday. In court documents earlier this month, he argued that there was no time for imprisonment and a one-time sentence, noting that nonviolent crime was his client’s first criminal offense. Bagle was in poor health and had a different career. Professor and mentor.
Mr. Quizano also said that Dr. Bagley has already suffered “serious side effects” as a result of his conviction: irreparable damage to his career and reputation, and the stress his wife suffered before his death this year. Mr. Dr. Quizano Bagle is described as loyal to his wife.
“He is overwhelmed by the dark thoughts that his arrest hastened his death,” Mr Quizano wrote in a sentencing reminder.
Lawyers had argued for a sentence of 46 to 57 months under the guidelines, but did not specify exactly how much less. In court documents this month, prosecutors said Drs. Bagle’s age and health should be taken into account, but some imprisonment was required as a precaution.
In court on Tuesday, Judge Rakoff said the five-year sentence, recommended by federal guidelines, would be “irrational” and “extremely punitive,” according to The AP, but according to the plaintiffs, the judge ruled that some imprisonment was necessary. According to a Justice Department spokesman, Bagle recommended sentencing to a medical facility.
According to the plaintiffs, Dr. Bagley opened a bank account in Florida in 2016 in the name of his company’s Bagley Consultants. But a year later, when they started receiving large deposits from bank accounts in United, there was hardly any movement in this account. In the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.
The accounts were apparently owned by a food company and a wealth management firm but were actually controlled by a Colombian citizen whose money came from “proceeds from foreign bribery and gangsterism stolen from the Venezuelan people,” according to one allegation.
Dr. Bagle knew the source of the money and allegedly made “multiple fake deals” to hide it.
After each deposit, Dr. Bagle would go to his bank and take a cash check for about 90 per cent of the money, which he would then give to another person and add the rest to his personal bank account, the chargesheet said.
Allegedly, in October 2018, the bank closed the company’s account due to suspicious activity. But Dr. Bagle opened another account in his name in December and continued the scheme until April 2019, after receiving at least 14 illegal deposits, prosecutors say.
Although Dr. Bagley lives in Florida and although the laundered funds were sent to Florida banks, the plaintiffs said they were prosecuting in Manhattan because the money had flown over to New York City from abroad.
Prosecutors say Alex Saab, a prominent Colombian businessman, was also involved in the plot. Mr Saab, known as the financial fixer of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was extradited by the US last month to face money laundering charges on US soil, his lawyer said, making him one of Mr Maduro’s top supporters. Will be taken into American custody.
Dr. Bagley has been studying organized crime in Latin America for decades, and has published extensively on the subject. In 2015, he edited an educational book, “Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime, and Violence in America Today.” Another book he edited on the relationship between the country and organized crime was published in 2019.
Over the years, he has been mentioned several times in media reports on drug trafficking, including stories in The New York Times about the international drug trade and the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela in the NPR.
