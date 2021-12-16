Professor used to talk about marriage by messaging girl students, reached jail from college

Professor Arshad not only sent obscene messages to the girl students on WhatsApp, but also proposed marriage to them.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, police arrested a promiscuous professor who was allegedly sending obscene messages to girl students on WhatsApp. The police has arrested the accused professor. At the same time, after this matter came to light, there was a lot of uproar in the engineering college.

It is alleged that Professor Arshad had sent obscene messages to 9 girl students of Veera Engineering College. Professor Arshad not only sent obscene messages to the girl students on WhatsApp, but also proposed marriage to them. On refusing the girl students, Arshad also asked to keep this thing to himself but did not stop sending messages to the girl students.

It is alleged that the professor also used to make obscene gestures to the girl students in the college. The students were upset by this act of the professor. When the professor did not stop sending the message even after repeated refusal, then a student told this to her family members.

After that this thing came to know in the whole college and the reality of the professor’s passionate mood came to the fore. However, for fear of slander, none of the family members of the student lodged a complaint against the professor with the police.

After the matter came to light, there was a lot of ruckus in the college

As soon as they came to know about the obscene act of the professor, the students’ union officials reached the college and created a ruckus. The office bearers of ABVP started pressurizing the college administration regarding the whole matter and also raised slogans regarding this. After the uproar and sloganeering, the college administration talked about taking legal action against the accused Professor Arshad and also assured to sack him from the college.

At the same time, the police registered a case against the accused and arrested him. The official Twitter handle of Bijnor Police was informed, “The accused teacher, who sent objectionable messages to the girl students of the college, was arrested by the Bijnor police station Kotwali city police.” This entire episode is covered on social media.