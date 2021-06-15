Proforma for Multi Zonal/ Zonal preference Uploaded @psc.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Fee (APPSC) has launched the Multi Zonal preferences and Zonal preference and so on for the Group-I Companies posts on its official web site – psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Group-I Companies Interview Schedule 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Fee (APPSC) has launched the notification relating to the submit preferences together with the Multi Zonal preferences and Zonal preference and so on for the Group-I Companies posts towards Notification no. 27/2018. APPSC will conduct the interview and doc verification from 17 June 2021 which will probably be persevering with until 09 July 2021. All such candidates who’ve to seem within the interview spherical can obtain the small print of the submit preferences paperwork accessible on the official web site of APPSC – psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the quick notification launched, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Fee (APPSC) has uploaded the Proforma for order of submit preference Multi Zonal and Zonal Preferences on its official web site. Fee has determined to offer a chance to decide on submit preferences, Multi Zonal preferences and Zonal preference and so on., afresh to the notification.

Subsequently all of the candidates are directed to obtain the Proforma for order of submit preferences Multi Zonal, and Zonal Preferences and so on., and will submit the identical, on the time of authentic certificates verification.

It’s famous that APPSC is about to conduct the interview and doc verification for the Group-I Companies posts towards Notification no. 27/2018 from 17 June 2021 which will probably be persevering with until 09 July 2021. Candidates certified for the Group I Interview spherical can test the small print notification accessible on the official web site. You may test the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given under.

