Progress in India-EU Free Trade Agreement restoration talks, formal talks to begin this month: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Wednesday that progress had been made on resuming India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks and formal talks would begin this month.

Addressing the annual meeting of Romanian diplomacy, Jaishankar said India and the EU have a strategic partnership on key regional and global issues, including Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

He said the historic summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 27 leaders of the European Union was held in Portugal last May and a key result was the resumption of FTA talks stalled since 2013 under the previous government.

Jaishankar said, “There has been some progress in this regard and actually formal discussions are starting this month.”