Progressive DC bar owner stands by defund the police tweets after attempted armed robbery



A popular progressive Washington, the founder of the DC-Area restaurant chain, stood by his earlier calls to defend police and cancel the jail after an armed robbery attempt on one of his joints late Sunday night.

Busboys & Poets, which serves as a restaurant, bar, bookstore and “safe haven” for progressives, is the latest example of a wave of violent crime gripping the country’s capital.

Andy Shallal – Founder and CEO of Busboys & Poets – has confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital that nothing has been stolen from the robbery business and he believes it may have been done by local “kids who have nothing good to do” to terrorize people.

“I think crime has increased, not just in DC but across the country, and DC is certainly no exception,” Shallal said in a phone interview on Monday.

The restaurant chain founder on Monday defended his past “defending police” tweets, saying he stood by them “more than ever”.

“You can’t repair a broken system. You have to break it down and start over. Thanks to the Minneapolis City Council for leading the way in dismantling the police department,” Shallal tweeted in June 2020. “Prisons are being canceled later. #DefundPolice #protests #BlackLivesMatter #keepthemomentum”

“I think the problem here is when the police show up, the incident has already happened. The problem has already happened,” Shallal told Gadget Clock Digital. “So we have the police – it’s nice to show them, but what are we doing to stop people from doing these things?”

Shallal said that when he called the police, it was “something terrible that has just happened” and that law enforcement “can’t do anything terrible.”

“When we talk about evading the police, to put it bluntly, diverting some of the funds that go to the police to services that make it easier for the police to do their job,” Shallal said. More social workers and mental health counselors should be hired to “deal with everything and remove them from what they really need to do.”

Shallal said he sees the COVID-19 epidemic, social media and lack of economic opportunities as some of the reasons for the rise in national crime, but said he “does not imagine” how the changed outlook on policing affects “defending the police”. The movement will affect the increase in crime.

“Again, we need to look at the root causes, aren’t we? I mean, it’s one thing to give a band-aid to an injury, and another thing to find out how the injury started and make sure it doesn’t go away. There’s bleeding,” Shallal said. Said. “We keep bleeding, we keep putting on band-aids, and it doesn’t help.”

Shallal said he was “not against the police” and he spoke to them “all the time” and said the police were dealing with “the most ridiculous things” they would “deal with” such as “homelessness”, “mental health” and “social unemployment”. . “

“It’s very difficult for them to do their job,” Shallal said, adding that he “never called the police again without any problems.”

The violent protests that erupted after the assassination of George Floyd were becoming more peaceful as Shallal called on the police to refuse, while claiming that the police had “become less violent”.

“The protests are reportedly becoming more peaceful. Nothing has changed with the protesters, the police have become less violent,” he wrote in June 2020. “The way forward is to return the money to the police and return the necessary social services. #BlackLivesMattters #protest2020 #DefundPolice”

The founder of Bar Chain has a history of calling for defending the police.

Shallal, who has donated thousands of dollars to Democrats, including Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign, has been in the headlines several times in recent years, when he laid off hundreds of workers at the start of the epidemic and when progressive “Squad” representatives Ilhan Omar, D-Min, and Rabb. -Mitch., Defended their anti-Israel position at his restaurant in 2019

Basaboy and made of poets Title After the restaurant chain canceled an event held at a venue by pro-life Democrats in January.

“While we welcome conversations from people with different perspectives and pride ourselves as a place of respectable conversation between different groups, we are also a safe place,” a restaurant spokesman told Washington Free Beacon. “As such, we cannot knowingly accept events designed to fund an agenda that members of our community believe are trampling on the rights of others.”

The three suspects entered the DC bar Late Sunday Since the business store was closed, brandishing rifles and a handgun while demanding money.

Nothing was taken from the restaurant, and the robbers fled in a four-door sedan, according to local reports.

This is not the first time that a crime scene between Basavay and the poet’s locations has made headlines for being at the center of a crime scene. Last July, a gunman opened fire from outside and struck several buildings, including the residence and the Hayatsville location of the poets.