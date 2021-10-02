Progressive Flex Muscles on Biden Agenda, Adopting New Strategy

WASHINGTON — Progressive Democrats in Congress, who have long promoted a bold, liberal agenda but have often shied away from using hardball tactics to achieve it, did something unusual this week: They dug.

The nearly 100-member caucus has refused to support a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a key part of President Biden’s agenda that seeks to leverage leverage for a bigger fight.

His stance forced Speaker Nancy Pelosi to delay a planned vote on the measure and eventually prompted Mr Biden to side with him, saying there could be no vote on the infrastructure law until A comprehensive, multimillion-dollar social policy and climate do not reach agreement. Measure.

The maneuver drew praise from liberal activists, who in the past had watched with dismay as their allies in Congress succumbed to pressure from Democratic leaders and surrendered in the policy battle. And it indicated that progressives enjoyed new influence, including the support of the president, long associated with his party’s moderates.