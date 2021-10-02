Progressive Flex Muscles on Biden Agenda, Adopting New Strategy
WASHINGTON — Progressive Democrats in Congress, who have long promoted a bold, liberal agenda but have often shied away from using hardball tactics to achieve it, did something unusual this week: They dug.
The nearly 100-member caucus has refused to support a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a key part of President Biden’s agenda that seeks to leverage leverage for a bigger fight.
His stance forced Speaker Nancy Pelosi to delay a planned vote on the measure and eventually prompted Mr Biden to side with him, saying there could be no vote on the infrastructure law until A comprehensive, multimillion-dollar social policy and climate do not reach agreement. Measure.
The maneuver drew praise from liberal activists, who in the past had watched with dismay as their allies in Congress succumbed to pressure from Democratic leaders and surrendered in the policy battle. And it indicated that progressives enjoyed new influence, including the support of the president, long associated with his party’s moderates.
“Things here only happen when there is an urgency,” Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said on Friday. “I’m very proud of my caucus, because they stand up for people who feel like they haven’t been heard in this country for a very long time.”
Yet, while the progressives won a tactical victory, negotiations continued to reduce the size of the social policy and climate bill, which was already much smaller than the $6 trillion to $10 trillion that many of them needed. had imagined.
His persistence also risked the collapse of both bills, angering moderates in the party, who had given Democrats a low majority and most at risk of losing their seats in midterm elections.
Despite its rising ranks, the progressive caucus has struggled for years to implement its agenda of providing more robust health care services, taxing the wealthy, reining in military spending, and addressing climate change. Activists are dismayed as they helped elect members of Congress, who then fell in line, voting for whatever Democratic leaders put on the floor.
In recent years, the caucus has tried and failed to cut military spending by 10 percent and struggled to implement key principles of its people’s budget. High-profile progressives this year opposed a moratorium on evictions. But the effort failed to garner enough support for Democratic leaders to put the legislation on the floor to expand it.
This week’s conspiracy sparked a movement. During a private meeting of progressives on Friday evening, lawmakers celebrated as they discussed how they were able to “hold the line” for Mr Biden’s agenda.
“It cannot be denied that this is a new era of progressive power,” said Mary Smalls, national policy director of the Inseparable Project, a grassroots group. “He had a list of what his priorities would be for the reconciliation bill, and he’s been stubborn.”
Ms Smalls said progressives won the battle of ideas before the battle of strategy: the social spending and climate change platform presented by Mr Biden stemmed in large part from proposals from Vermont-based Independent and Budget Speaker Senator Bernie Sanders. committee, who was the first chairman of the Progressive Caucus. But unimpeded strategy was also important, Ms Smalls said.
“They have a plan to lay out their priorities rather than talk about their preferred policies,” she said.
Kaniela Ing, climate justice campaign director for People’s Action, said many progressive activists were still upset about how Democrats allowed Republicans to weaken the Affordable Care Act when the party controlled both chambers of Congress. . But he is now hailing the stand taken by the Progressive Caucus.
“They’re doing exactly what we need to do,” he said. “The strategy is to pass on exactly what Biden promised.”
Mr Inge said progressives were merely responding to the political maneuvers of centrist Democrats, who have sought to pass the infrastructure bill without comprehensive measures.
The Liberals’ strategy was reminiscent of those employed by the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, whose members regularly threatened to withhold their votes unless Republican leaders met their demands. More liberal Republicans, especially those from competing districts, became angry with the group, accusing them of standing in the way of popular bills that were politically mandated.
On Thursday, some politically weak Democrats were angry at their progressive counterparts for extending broad support to a bill.
“When the Iovans tell me they’re sick of the Washington Games, that’s what they mean,” Iowa Representative Cindy Axane said in a statement after leaders announced a delay in the infrastructure vote. “There is no way to rule all at once or nothing.”
But unlike the Freedom Caucus, the progressives’ stance did not anger their leaders in Congress or the White House.
Ms Jayapal said she “kept in very close contact with the White House,” and progressives said she was encouraged by a message she received from White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein.
In meetings and discussions with progressive lawmakers, Mr. Klein has been blunt about the president’s belief that Democrats will have to reach a framework agreement on comprehensive social policy legislation before approving the infrastructure measure, according to three officials familiar with the discussions. need to reach.
It appears to have encouraged progressives.
A person familiar with Mr. Klein’s call said he left liberal lawmakers with the impression that the White House was encouraging them to “hold firm” against an infrastructure vote, as long as the two centrist Democratic A deal could not be made with the senators, Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. and Kirsten Cinemas of Arizona, who have called for changes to Mr. Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan.
Progressives have feared that if the infrastructure bill is passed, giving moderate Democrats a big win, Munchkin and Ms. Cinema will have little incentive to heed the White House’s demands and progressives will have to accept Mr. Biden’s $ To maintain as much as possible of 3.5. trillion offer.
Mr Klein retweeted a post on social media by Representative Jared Huffman, a California Democrat and member of the Progressive Caucus, who said he was “setting the Biden agenda back on track” by delaying the vote on infrastructure.
The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters on Friday that Mr. Klein was “not arguing or lashing out against our own agenda.”
“But we feel strongly, and the president feels very strongly about fulfilling both pieces of these laws,” she said.
The stance that progressive lawmakers took this week came amid the rise of activism aimed at Congress by the Left. On Thursday, protesters held signs in front of the Capitol that said “near reconciliation first,” and another group of activists marched to face Mr Manchin in the water next to his large houseboat docked at Washington Marina. Paddle the kayak.
Before the infrastructure vote was delayed late Thursday, Ms Jayapal warned caucus members not to be disheartened if they were successful in stopping the bill in its tracks, according to a person familiar with her comments.
But his success fueled an already toxic relationship between some liberal Democrats and their more liberal allies.
Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, on Thursday night hit out at New Jersey Representative Josh Gotheimer, a prominent centrist who confidently declared he was “1,000 percent” sure the infrastructure bill would pass that day.
“In Congress, we don’t make predictions like this until we know we have votes,” Ms. Omar wrote on twitter. “Some of us get it, others bluff and fall in their faces. Hopefully, @JoshGottheimer and the other 4% Democrats will not hinder but negotiate and help us fulfill the agenda of @POTUS for the people.
In a statement on Friday night, Gottheimer expressed regret that “Speaker Pelosi violated his firm, public commitment to getting members of Congress and the American people to vote” and at “a small faction on the far left”. attacked.
“This far-left faction is ready to jeopardize the entire agenda of the president, including this historic bipartisan infrastructure package,” he said. “They have put civilization and bipartisan rule at risk.”
But progressives were betting that their supporters would not see it that way. On Friday, Ms. Jayapal sent out a fundraising email asking donors to chip in $3 each to support their efforts.
“Last night, we held the line,” it said. “We stymied efforts by Corporate America and some conservative Democrats to pass our small bill without President Biden’s popular Build Back Better Act, which puts long-overdue investments in working people, families, and our communities. Corporations are furious. But progressive people are not giving up.”
Carl Hulse Contributed reporting.
