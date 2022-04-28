Progressives push Biden to repeal ‘racist’ Title 42 border measure



Progressive lawmakers on Thursday called on President Biden to repeal the Title 42 border measure and urged fellow Democrats not to succumb to political pressure by adopting a “xenophobic” Trump-era immigration policy.

“We reiterate our support for President Biden’s repeal of this fundamentally racist, unjust and cruel title 42 Order,” said Aina Presley, a Massachusetts Democratic Republican, a key member of the so-called squad.

Bound by immigration activists, Presley and progressive lawmakers held a press conference outside the Capitol on Thursday to strengthen their opposition to Title 42, at a time when a chorus of moderate Democrats is urging Biden to delay May 23’s planned cancellation.

“This insensitive, racist and xenophobic Trump-era policy has been in effect for a long time,” Presley said. “It has done nothing but hurt and harm immigrants, especially black and brown immigrants – by denying millions their basic right to seek asylum.”

Democrats claim Biden’s plan to end Title 42 is ‘set to fail’

The Title 42 Health Order was enacted in March 2020 under former President Donald Trump’s administration to keep COVID-19 outside the American border and to expel most immigrants seeking asylum at the border. President Biden’s administration maintained that it could only worsen the border crisis by withdrawing warnings. But the CDC recently announced that Title 42 expulsions would end on May 23 because the public health order was “no longer necessary.”

“I would like to reiterate to President Biden that we hope he will follow through on his promise to end Title 42 provisions by May 23,” said Rep. Jesus “Chui” Garcia, D-Isle 7

The Biden administration has said it will proceed with the May 23 rollback, unless a short-term court order upholding Title 42 remains in effect.

Progressives have also called on their moderate Democratic colleagues to warn of a crisis on the border if Title 42 is lifted now – shortly before the midterm elections.

DHS Post-Title 42 Immigrants Reveal Plans to Cope with Wave, in Bilateral Pushback

“To my fellow Democrats who will be under political pressure, I would like to say again that it would be a huge mistake for Democrats to refrain from breaking Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda,” Garcia said.

Republicans have blasted Biden for undoing Title 42, saying it would increase the U.S.-Mexico border when law enforcement and border officials are already overwhelmed. Progressives, however, have blamed Republicans for failing to work with them on passing sweeping immigration reforms and accused the GOP of resisting a solution that would provoke anti-immigrant hatred for political gain.

Republicans or, to be honest, Democrats – who use or use immigrants as political football, at the same time they – like all of us – are ashamed to work and benefit from the contributions of undocumented and registered immigrants. Representative Pramila Jaipal, D-Wash, leader of the House Progressive Caucus.

He urged his Democratic colleagues not to be “afraid to lean” on the issue and to embrace immigrants and tackle “Republican xenophobia” with the fight for a “fair and humane immigration system.”

“We are that person,” Jaipal said. “Title 42 is a policy failure, simple and easy.”